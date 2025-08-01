NWF Group’s (NWF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF Group Stock Performance

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.56. The company has a market cap of £83.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. NWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181 ($2.39).

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 18.60 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NWF Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NWF Group will post 17.4489796 EPS for the current year.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.