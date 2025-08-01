Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Up 1.1%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.16.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
