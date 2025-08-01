Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 415,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £432.85 million, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.30.

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Octopus Apollo VCT had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 226.25%.

In related news, insider Alex Hambro sold 55,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £26,279.11 ($34,714.81). Also, insider Christopher Powles sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62), for a total value of £6,650.03 ($8,784.72). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

