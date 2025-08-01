Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 2,090,154 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,798,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $9,008,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

