Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Price

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $228.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.97. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

