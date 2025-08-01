OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 717.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 694,161 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in OR Royalties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in OR Royalties by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.87.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from OR Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 111.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on OR Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

