Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after buying an additional 3,063,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 679,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 575,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 372,247 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

