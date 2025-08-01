Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 2.4%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.82. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.