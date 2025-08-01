Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $215.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $172.93 and last traded at $173.63. Approximately 9,474,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,672,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $24,258,665.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,298,914.52. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

