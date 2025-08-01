PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAMT stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. PAMT has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $246.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.93.

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. PAMT had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PAMT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PAMT in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PAMT in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PAMT in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

