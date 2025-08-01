Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Shore Capital currently has GBX 975 ($12.88) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 958 ($12.66) to GBX 1,001 ($13.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 2.0%

Insider Activity at Paragon Banking Group

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 905.50 ($11.96) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 920.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 829.10. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 981 ($12.96). The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.55), for a total transaction of £47,500 ($62,747.69). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £25,905.73 ($34,221.57). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

