Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Cut to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Shore Capital currently has GBX 975 ($12.88) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 958 ($12.66) to GBX 1,001 ($13.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.
In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.55), for a total transaction of £47,500 ($62,747.69). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £25,905.73 ($34,221.57). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
