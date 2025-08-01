PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. PayPal traded as low as $70.44 and last traded at $70.65. 5,835,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,102,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 35,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PayPal by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.