Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. NWI Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $565.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

