Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 702 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.