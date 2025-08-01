Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 832 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,751,000 after buying an additional 665,749 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,236,000. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after buying an additional 396,953 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after buying an additional 302,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $185.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

