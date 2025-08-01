Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,167,000.

HDV opened at $118.28 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

