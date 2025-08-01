Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,731 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

