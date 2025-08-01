Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 6,600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 371,856 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,147,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2,684.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 247,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 236,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $987.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.