Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 107,996 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $176.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.50 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,572 shares of company stock worth $472,667. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

