PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.61 and last traded at $100.61. Approximately 1,284,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,479,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,808 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $8,331,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $6,939,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,800,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

