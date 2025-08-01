Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $353.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James Financial cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.02 and a 200-day moving average of $418.35. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $247.75 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 719.7% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 7,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.