Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $346.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $322.00 to $346.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of POOL stock opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. Pool has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,646,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,054,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

