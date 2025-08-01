Private Advisor Group LLC Has $399,000 Position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. This represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hecla Mining Company has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

