Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Head-To-Head Survey

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and McKesson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $53.84 million 3.03 $2.13 million $2.80 17.88 McKesson $359.05 billion 0.24 $3.30 billion $25.83 26.85

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McKesson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of McKesson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 14.61% 29.08% 16.19% McKesson 0.92% -201.12% 5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 McKesson 0 3 10 1 2.86

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. McKesson has a consensus price target of $710.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than McKesson.

Summary

McKesson beats Pro-Dex on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners, and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment offers medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

