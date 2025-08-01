ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

