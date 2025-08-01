ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Plains GP worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 18.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 434.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 159,795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Plains GP by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Plains GP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.