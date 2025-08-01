ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $440.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

