PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $78.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $89,081.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,148.18. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,328 shares of company stock valued at $254,158 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.