PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 23,208.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PubMatic by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of PUBM opened at $12.01 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 1.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $55,477.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,680.96. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $201,145.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $393,599.64. This trade represents a 33.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,294 shares of company stock worth $3,238,506. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

