PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PubMatic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in PubMatic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PubMatic by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $563,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $51,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,272.80. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,294 shares of company stock worth $3,238,506. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Down 1.2%

PUBM stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 1.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.