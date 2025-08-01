Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.02. 217,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 142,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CTO Darrin Uecker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 137,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,100.80. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 68.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2,203.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

