Q2 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Reduced by Analyst

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Champion Iron Trading Down 9.1%

CIA stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.29 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.36.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.