Q3 EPS Estimates for WES Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1,856.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.66%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

