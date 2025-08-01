Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Stake Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $43.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $388,652.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,556. The trade was a 40.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.