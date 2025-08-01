Raymond James Financial Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

