Raymond James Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,791.32. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $29,268,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

