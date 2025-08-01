Raymond James Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RVTY. UBS Group raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Revvity Stock Down 3.4%

Revvity stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Revvity has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Revvity by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

