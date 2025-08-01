Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DCOM FY2025 Earnings

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCOM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $109.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a yield of 496.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $51,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,327.36. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 250.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

