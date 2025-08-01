Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for JBHT FY2025 Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.68. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

