Reviewing Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thor Industries has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Thor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Thor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $2.02 billion 1.62 $171.04 million $20.76 19.44 Thor Industries $10.04 billion 0.48 $265.31 million $4.17 21.79

This table compares Cavco Industries and Thor Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cavco Industries. Cavco Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cavco Industries and Thor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Thor Industries 1 7 2 0 2.10

Cavco Industries currently has a consensus target price of $522.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.44%. Thor Industries has a consensus target price of $87.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Cavco Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Thor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and Thor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 8.49% 17.00% 12.82% Thor Industries 2.32% 6.15% 3.61%

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

