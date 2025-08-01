Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.93.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 739.62% and a negative net margin of 123.26%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 7,969 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $619,828.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,830.02. This trade represents a 48.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,590.17. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,511 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

