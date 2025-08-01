Robert Berry Purchases 2,485 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Berry bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £9,219.35 ($12,178.80).
Barclays Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.53. The firm has a market cap of £53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
