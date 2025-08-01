Robert Berry Purchases 2,485 Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Berry bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £9,219.35 ($12,178.80).

Barclays Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.53. The firm has a market cap of £53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Barclays to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 366 ($4.83) in a report on Friday, July 18th. Shore Capital upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 355 ($4.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.20 ($5.08).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

