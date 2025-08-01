Robert W. Baird Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of EA opened at $152.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,324. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

