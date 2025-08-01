Robert W. Baird Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $188.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STX. BNP Paribas raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $157.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,681.56. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,677 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,061.19. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

