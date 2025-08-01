Roth Capital Has Optimistic View of Surge Energy Q3 Earnings

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Somerville now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

SGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$9.89.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE SGY opened at C$7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$740.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.70. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.37 and a twelve month high of C$7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.

Insider Activity at Surge Energy

In other Surge Energy news, Director Allison Michelle Maher sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$100,070.90. Also, Senior Officer Murray Bye bought 11,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,803.60. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.21%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

