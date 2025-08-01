Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $286.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $355.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.35. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $247.75 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.