Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $9.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.