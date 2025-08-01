Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $87.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

