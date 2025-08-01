Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Sabre by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 68,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sabre by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 5,230,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

SABR opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Sabre Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

