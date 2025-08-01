Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Trimmed by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,970 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after acquiring an additional 867,410 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 787,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 384,992 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $29.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

